Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACRE. ValuEngine lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $372.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

