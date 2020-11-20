Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 53,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 178,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 82,235 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 703,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

