Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AQMS. ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

AQMS stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $55.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

