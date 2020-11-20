Applied Materials, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $77.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

