Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

