Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.60% from the stock’s current price.
AGTC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.
AGTC stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.62.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,145,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 82,639 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 310,191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.