Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $75.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.70.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2,017.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

