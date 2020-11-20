Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Up 61.5% in October

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Aozora Bank stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

