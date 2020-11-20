Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Anterix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Anterix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $597,103.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 3,246 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $140,811.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 332,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,890.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 23.8% during the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,729,000. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its position in Anterix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after buying an additional 129,234 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 22.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 644,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth about $3,073,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

