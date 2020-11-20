Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANIK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $519.42 million, a P/E ratio of -77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

