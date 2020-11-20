Analyzing Nucor (NYSE:NUE) & ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nucor and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nucor 2.15% 7.21% 4.13% ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A

74.6% of Nucor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nucor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nucor has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 4.16, suggesting that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nucor and ArcelorMittal South Africa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nucor 0 7 4 0 2.36 ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nucor currently has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.30%. Given Nucor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nucor is more favorable than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nucor and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nucor $22.59 billion 0.71 $1.27 billion $4.31 12.26 ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.86 billion 0.00 -$324.05 million N/A N/A

Nucor has higher revenue and earnings than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Summary

Nucor beats ArcelorMittal South Africa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products. It also engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Steel Products segment offers hollow structural section steel tubing products, electrical conduits, steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel products, cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating and expanded metal products, and wire and wire mesh products primarily for use in nonresidential construction applications. This segment also engages in the piling distribution business. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron (DRI); brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, DRI, and hot briquetted iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils. The company also provides foundry products that include castings, such as air injection tubes, door bodies, fire bars, pallet cars, pallet frames, goose necks, etc. for coke ovens, direct reduction, sinter plant, and blast furnaces, as well as the hot and cold mills. In addition, it offers long steel products comprising fencing profiles, forgings, hexagon bars, hollow bars, mining bars, rails, reinforcing bars/Y bars, rounds and squares, special profiles, structural and heavy structural sections, window sections, and wire rods; and tubular products, which comprise hot rolled seamless line pipes and OCTG, hot rolled boiler tubes, and cold drawn precision products. Further, the company produces and markets commercial grade coking coal, as well as processes and markets by-products. It serves clients in agricultural, armament, automotive, bolt and nut, chains, construction, engineering, furniture and appliance, mining, packaging, piping, renewable energy, roofing and cladding, and tubing industries in South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mittal Steel South Africa Limited and changed its name to ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd in October 2006. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Holdings AG.

