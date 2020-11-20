Analysts Offer Predictions for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

SOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE SOI opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.86 million, a PE ratio of -699.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 261,999 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 273,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

