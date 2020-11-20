Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 2.62%.

NYSE AP opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AP. ValuEngine downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford bought 41,400 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $146,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,210.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

