Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Announces Earnings Results

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

In other news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford purchased 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $146,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 275,697 shares in the company, valued at $973,210.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AP. ValuEngine cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.