Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $202,650.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00.

Shares of AMKR opened at $13.51 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 269,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 155,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

