American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

AIG stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

