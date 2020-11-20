American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE AEL opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,827 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 340,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 563.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

