American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $108.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered American Electric Power from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02. American Electric Power has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.