American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Bank of America

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,387 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,231,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,616,864 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,954,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 224,936 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

