American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the airline’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($19.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAL. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, 140166 cut American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the airline’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.