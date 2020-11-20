Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Sells $904,086.66 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,117.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,196.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,969.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,563.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.