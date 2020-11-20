Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASGTF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Altus Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

