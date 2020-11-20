Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.53.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $4,394,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,055 shares of company stock worth $14,927,959. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.