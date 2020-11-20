Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

ALPN opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $194.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,344,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.