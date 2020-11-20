Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.50

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 22529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $540.83 million, a PE ratio of 353.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,670 shares of company stock worth $1,589,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

