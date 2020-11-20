ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.25.

NYSE ALE opened at $56.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.35. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

