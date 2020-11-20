Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.00.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

