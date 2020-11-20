Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at TD Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 241,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

