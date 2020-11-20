Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of AQN opened at C$20.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$4,698,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,935,166.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.11%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

