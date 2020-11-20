Alexander A. Hockman Sells 16,819 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $996.17 million, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4,286.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,789,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 13,475,040 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,460 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 136.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 54.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 44.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 72,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.