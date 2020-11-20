Alexander A. Hockman Sells 16,819 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $996.17 million, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
NVEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.
NV5 Global Company Profile
NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.
Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.