Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALDX. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $262.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.03. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

