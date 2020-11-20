Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
CLIQ opened at C$5.98 on Tuesday. Alcanna Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.20 and a 1-year high of C$6.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06. The company has a market cap of $239.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.00.
Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) Company Profile
