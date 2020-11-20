Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CLIQ opened at C$5.98 on Tuesday. Alcanna Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.20 and a 1-year high of C$6.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06. The company has a market cap of $239.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.00.

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

