Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Issues Earnings Results

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative net margin of 137.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $2.75 on Friday. Akerna has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Akerna from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

