Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AFLYY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a sell rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

