Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Air China from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.80 on Monday. Air China has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

