Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

