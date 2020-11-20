Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.42. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

