Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$28.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.65. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.07. The stock has a market cap of $527.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.59.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

