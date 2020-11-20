Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.17.

AFN stock opened at C$28.18 on Thursday. Ag Growth International Inc. has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$48.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

