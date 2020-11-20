Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of AEGXF opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

