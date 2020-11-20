AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered AdaptHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $23.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.92 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

