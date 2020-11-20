Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Accolade stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $58,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $13,449,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $5,896,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

