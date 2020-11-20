Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $480.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. Analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 30,275 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 106.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

