Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 9,688 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.56% of China Yuchai International worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYD shares. ValuEngine upgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NYSE:CYD opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $706.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

