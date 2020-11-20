Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 56,408 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 82.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 24.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of TBI stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $633.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.81. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $24.30.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.