Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 44,994 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,994 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of MEDNAX worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MD shares. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

