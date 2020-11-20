Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 345,612 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

