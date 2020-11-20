Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 25,415 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,415 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $41,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,087,445. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

ADM stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.