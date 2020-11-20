Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 108,052 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,052 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.61% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

