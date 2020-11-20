Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.39% of American Public Education worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Public Education by 76.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Public Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 50.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $51,560.31. Insiders sold 3,217 shares of company stock worth $98,316 over the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

